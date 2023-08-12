Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 5,377 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 36,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

