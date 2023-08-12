Portland Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Diageo makes up approximately 1.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.48. 333,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.38. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.32) to GBX 4,440 ($56.74) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,893.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

