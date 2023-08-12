Portland Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,672,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

IWC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,518. The company has a market cap of $890.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day moving average of $108.97. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.62 and a 1-year high of $127.32.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

