Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $998,380. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MKC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

