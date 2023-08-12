Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.51. 1,560,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,116. The company has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.09. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

