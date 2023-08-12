Portland Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,925. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

