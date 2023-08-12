Portland Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,359. The company has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.