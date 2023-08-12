Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 11,225 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNMA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,334,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,178 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000.

Shares of GNMA stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,618. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $46.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

