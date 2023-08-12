Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,328 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $84.19.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.