PotCoin Price Down 66.5% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $42.26 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 66.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00283865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013522 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020996 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003377 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

