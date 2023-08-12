Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Down 27.6% in July

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,700 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PBTS opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Powerbridge Technologies by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217,199 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.