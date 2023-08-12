PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 48,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.40. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PowerFleet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 14,257.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

