Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PRAX opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,855,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,585,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 132,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

