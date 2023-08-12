Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Issues Earnings Results

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, reports. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Primo Water updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Primo Water Stock Performance

PRMW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.05. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 556.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

