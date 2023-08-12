Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.