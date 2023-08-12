Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10), reports. The company had revenue of C$24.95 million during the quarter.

Pro Reit Price Performance

Pro Reit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.