Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10), reports. The company had revenue of C$24.95 million during the quarter.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
