Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 2.1% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $39,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,664. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

