Prom Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $75.45 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.13 or 0.00014062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00020565 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017574 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013925 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,417.57 or 1.00055976 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.12855037 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,480,318.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.