ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Down 29.1% in July

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,940,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 40,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,593,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $19.51. 134,328,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,031,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2662 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

