Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Proximus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.40 on Friday. Proximus has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

Get Proximus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Proximus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Proximus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Proximus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.