PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PEXNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on September 8th

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2276 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Stock Up 9.8 %
OTCMKTS:PEXNY opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $170.00.
About PTT Exploration and Production Public
