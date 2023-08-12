Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Trimmed by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.87. 1,656,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,239. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

