PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Raymond James

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PUBM has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of PubMatic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered shares of PubMatic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Shares of PUBM opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $690.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.70 and a beta of 0.86.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. Equities analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 18,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $325,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $108,450.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at $222,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 18,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $325,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,087 shares of company stock worth $2,135,301 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,529,000 after buying an additional 546,233 shares during the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co lifted its stake in PubMatic by 21.3% in the first quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after buying an additional 346,503 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,332,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 37,066 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

