PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PureTech Health in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in PureTech Health by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in PureTech Health by 1,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PRTC stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $38.90.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.