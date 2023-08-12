Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 24.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Purple Innovation Trading Up 3.0 %

Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. 1,136,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,735. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $63,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffery Scott Kerby bought 16,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $56,407.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,427 shares in the company, valued at $136,023.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 22,300 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $63,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,042.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,599 shares of company stock worth $318,462. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Purple Innovation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 127,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 378,649 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 64,998 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.