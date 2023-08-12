Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $3.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Purple Innovation Stock Up 3.0 %
Purple Innovation stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.36 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 24.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Purple Innovation
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Purple Innovation Company Profile
Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Purple Innovation
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.