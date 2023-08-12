Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $3.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Purple Innovation Stock Up 3.0 %

Purple Innovation stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.36 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 24.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Purple Innovation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

In related news, insider Jeffery Scott Kerby acquired 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,407.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Purple Innovation news, CEO Robert Demartini bought 50,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 240,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,207.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffery Scott Kerby bought 16,350 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $56,407.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,023.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 105,599 shares of company stock worth $318,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

