Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Reduced by Analyst

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Cormark lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ERO. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.05.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$28.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.93. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$11.61 and a 52 week high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

