Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Decreased by Analyst

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for EverQuote in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EverQuote from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $5.96 on Thursday. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $25,074.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 158,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 12,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $78,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $25,074.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 158,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,271 shares of company stock valued at $196,939 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

