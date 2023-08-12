Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Novavax, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Novavax in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($1.71) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $424.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.53) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Novavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $694.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Novavax by 126.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 1,572.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

