Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Reduced by Analyst

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) – KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Azenta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Azenta’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Azenta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Azenta by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Azenta by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Azenta by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 25.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

