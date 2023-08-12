QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0816 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:QBIEY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,625. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

About QBE Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as risk management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.