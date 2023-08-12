QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0816 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.
QBE Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:QBIEY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,625. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $11.09.
About QBE Insurance Group
