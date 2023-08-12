Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $273.76 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00008886 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $273.76 million and approximately $22.27 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,851.99 or 0.06297610 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00042392 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00028540 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.