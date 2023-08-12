QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Insider Sells $114,160.00 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.9 %

QCOM stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $152.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.27.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,406 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

