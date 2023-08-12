Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.17. The stock had a trading volume of 522,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,146. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $206.43.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

