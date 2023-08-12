Quantum Trading 50% Lower This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. Quantum has a market cap of $279.93 and approximately $13.61 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017516 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013895 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,413.32 or 1.00011851 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000038 USD and is down -23.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.