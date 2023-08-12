Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, reports. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 41.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter.

Quarterhill Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QTRHF opened at $1.17 on Friday. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on QTRHF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

