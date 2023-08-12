QUASA Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $177.73 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017516 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013899 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,420.50 or 1.00041415 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

