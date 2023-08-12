Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.
