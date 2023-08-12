Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) PT Raised to GBX 80 at Barclays

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Quilter from GBX 76 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.93) in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.
