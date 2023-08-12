QUINT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72,028.24 (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $344.33 million and $72,028.24 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

