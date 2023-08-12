Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 82,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 104,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Radius Gold Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$20.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.20.

About Radius Gold

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

