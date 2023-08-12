Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

NASDAQ METC opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $363.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.

In other news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $32,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

