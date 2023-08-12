Raymond James Boosts EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target to $54.00

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EchoStar by 126.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 95.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EchoStar by 159.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

