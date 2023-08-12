RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Director Michael D. Sieger Purchases 1,000 Shares

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) Director Michael D. Sieger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $176,330.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.94. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $71.96.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in RB Global by 380.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

