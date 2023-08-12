RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

RE/MAX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. RE/MAX has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.7%.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at RE/MAX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

