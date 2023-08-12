RealReal’s (REAL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on REAL. Bank of America raised shares of RealReal from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.85 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.18.

RealReal Stock Performance

NASDAQ REAL opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. RealReal has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $266.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

