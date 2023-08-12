Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.35

Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.35 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.56). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.56), with a volume of 22,871 shares.
Redcentric Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £195.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47.
Redcentric Company Profile
Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Redcentric
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.