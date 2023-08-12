ReddCoin Price Up 0.5% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.22 million and $1,424.20 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00284745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020921 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000459 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003364 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

