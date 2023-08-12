Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redwire in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redwire’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

RDW opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $228.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.76. Redwire has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 97.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 719.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. 9.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 26,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $97,992.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,259,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,708,210.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 410,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,326 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

