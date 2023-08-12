Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Short Interest Up 4,000.0% in July

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RWOD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares. Redwoods Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the first quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the first quarter worth $258,000.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

